Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 0.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $101.59. 2,420,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

