Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $820,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

