Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $75.61. 2,679,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

