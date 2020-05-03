Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 0.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 1,401,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

