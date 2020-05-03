Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,863,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,577,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,737,000 after acquiring an additional 361,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

UN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,335,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

