Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of -77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.23. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 76.81% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

