Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 453 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.16. 526,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.