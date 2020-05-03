IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IQEPF. Barclays lowered shares of IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IQEPF stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,426. IQE has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

