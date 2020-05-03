Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Cfra cut their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.06.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.52. 1,205,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

