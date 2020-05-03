iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

TLT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

