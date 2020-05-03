iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.53. 6,340,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.