iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 6,576,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.