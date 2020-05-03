iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,737 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 6,576,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

