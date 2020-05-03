iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.22. 21,080,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,558,809. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

