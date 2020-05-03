iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is BancorpSouth Bank’s 5th Largest Position

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 3,704,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,749. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36.

