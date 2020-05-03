iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $57.69. 5,072,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

