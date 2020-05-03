iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 1,556,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.