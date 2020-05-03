iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 237,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 465,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 74,275 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 53,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.01. 2,339,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

