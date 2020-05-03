iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Cut by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,324,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

