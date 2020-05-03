iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,985,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 991,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,855. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

