Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to Hold

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS CYYHF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.08.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

