Jefferies Financial Group Lowers China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $$0.90 on Wednesday. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,664. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

