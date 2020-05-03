John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.17%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

