JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TROW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. 1,110,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

