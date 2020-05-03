JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

