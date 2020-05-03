JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
Featured Article: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.