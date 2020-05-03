Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th.

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 467.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

