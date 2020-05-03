Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 30,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,127. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
