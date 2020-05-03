Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 4th.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. 30,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,127. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 467.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.