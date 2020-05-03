KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 7,416,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

