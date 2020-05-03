Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.40) to $0.38. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 296.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. 8,483,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,128. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.