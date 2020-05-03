Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,610 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,546,000.

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,329. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

