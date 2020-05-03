Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,908 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,742,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

