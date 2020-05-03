Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. 4,229,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

