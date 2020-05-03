Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. 1,600,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

