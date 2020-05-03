Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $251.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,386. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

