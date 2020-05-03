Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 442 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,860. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

