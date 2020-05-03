Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 555 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.78. 1,454,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.