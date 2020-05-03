Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

