Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $41.27. 4,641,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

