Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 4,276,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

