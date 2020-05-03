Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 71,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.