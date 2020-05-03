Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 1,996,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,936. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.