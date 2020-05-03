Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 786,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 276,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 181,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 354,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,875. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.