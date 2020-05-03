Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 78.0% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

