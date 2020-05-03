Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

