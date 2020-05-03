Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,298 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

