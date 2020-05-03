Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.70. 2,683,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

