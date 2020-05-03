Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $283.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

