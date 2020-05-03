Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 417 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Shares of ANSS traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.64. 580,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

