Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,251 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,959. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

