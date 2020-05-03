Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 55,501 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,501 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,504,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. 950,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

